Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

