Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
