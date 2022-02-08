Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Head to Head Comparison

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Identiv alerts:

This table compares Identiv and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $86.92 million 5.10 -$5.11 million $0.04 499.50 Mandiant $940.58 million 3.84 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -14.91

Identiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Identiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Identiv has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv 2.56% -0.70% -0.42% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Identiv and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Identiv currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Mandiant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Identiv beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.