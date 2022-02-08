IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $213.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its pending acquisition of Nexsight and its businesses is predicted to be complete in first-quarter 2022. For fourth-quarter 2021, IDEX’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.52%. For 2022, it anticipates year-over-year organic sales growth of 5-8%. Earnings are expected to be $7.33-$7.63, suggesting a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain challenges, cost inflation and pandemic-related problems might concern the company in the quarters ahead. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the first quarter and 2022. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX has a one year low of $190.95 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

