IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $676.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $517.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.42 and its 200-day moving average is $626.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.
