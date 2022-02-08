II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIVI stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

