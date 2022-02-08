Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.77. 565,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.78.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

