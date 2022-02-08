Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42. 52,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 71,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)
