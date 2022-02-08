Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42. 52,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 71,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

