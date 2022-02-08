Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($55.40) to €48.40 ($55.63) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.55) to €5.55 ($6.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
