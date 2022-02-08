Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($55.40) to €48.40 ($55.63) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.55) to €5.55 ($6.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

