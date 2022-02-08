Insider Buying: Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) Insider Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) insider Robert Watkins acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$279,000.00 ($197,872.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.74.

About Carnaby Resources

Carnaby Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Tick Hill gold project located in the Mount Isa Inlier of Queensland. The company was formerly known as Berkut Minerals Limited and changed its name to Carnaby Resources Limited.

