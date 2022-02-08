Insider Buying: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. 2,619,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,826. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

