Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells 6,601 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CFR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,268. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

