Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 5,077 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

