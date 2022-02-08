Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 81,177 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

UserTesting stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 286,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

