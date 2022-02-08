Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,239 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Integer worth $152,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

