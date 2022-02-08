Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. 64,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 122,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

