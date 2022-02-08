Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 1,206,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,645,668. Intel has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

