Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $161.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

