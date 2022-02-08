Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 5,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

