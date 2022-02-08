Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,545 ($34.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,885 ($39.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,072.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,714 ($23.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.71). The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.86), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,391.48). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($31.81) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,361.05). Insiders have acquired 2,861 shares of company stock worth $6,366,287 over the last quarter.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

