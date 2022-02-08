International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 207 ($2.80).

IAG opened at GBX 164.82 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

