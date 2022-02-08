Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
