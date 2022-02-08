Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

