Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.45) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.90 ($3.33).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.