Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Intrusion worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

