Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $284.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

