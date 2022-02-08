Invesco Ltd. Acquires 103,371 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Danaher worth $935,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.95. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

