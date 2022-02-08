Invesco Ltd. Buys 144,494 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 144,494 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,146,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

