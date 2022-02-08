Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,360,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,275,366 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,048,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

