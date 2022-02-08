Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,359,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.