Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,686,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 8,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 622,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

