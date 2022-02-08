Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,658,281 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,049,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $383.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.