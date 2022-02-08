Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Pinduoduo worth $1,435,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,618,000 after buying an additional 125,268 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of -666.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

