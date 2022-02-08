Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.39% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $168,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 481,151 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 184,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 334.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.