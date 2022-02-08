Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

