Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

