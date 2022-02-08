Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crown Castle International (CCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI):
- 2/3/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $204.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $226.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
