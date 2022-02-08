Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crown Castle International (CCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI):

2/3/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $204.00.

1/26/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $226.00.

1/5/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

