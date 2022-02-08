Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,046,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,000. Pershing Square Tontine makes up approximately 2.6% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $31,922,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $26,406,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $19,700,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $17,990,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 785,820 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 2,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

