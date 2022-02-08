Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

