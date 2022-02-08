Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

