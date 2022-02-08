Ionic Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 187.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period.

CUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 77,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,201. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

