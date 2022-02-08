Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Iris Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Iris Energy stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.