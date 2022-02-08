iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,213,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

