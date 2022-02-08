iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 111,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

