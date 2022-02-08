iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 605,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

QUAL stock opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

