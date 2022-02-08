iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 11.0% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.