iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 6.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,501,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.46 and its 200-day moving average is $266.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.