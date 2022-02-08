Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 363,216 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Isoray by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

