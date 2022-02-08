Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

