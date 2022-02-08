J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

JDWPY stock remained flat at $$67.68 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $75.69.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

