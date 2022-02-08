Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.75 to $4.82 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 1,233,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

