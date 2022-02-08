Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of J traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.24. 1,010,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.