Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.
Shares of J traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.24. 1,010,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.89.
In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
